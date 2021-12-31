Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Organon, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Marker Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: RXDX, RXDX, CHD,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Marker Therapeutics Inc, Viatris Inc, Vimeo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Ar Asset Management Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,673 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 115,326 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 75,325 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 74,834 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Target Corp (TGT) - 51,220 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 648.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 100,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.