Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Amgen Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,053 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,331 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,265 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 37,639 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 135,812 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $402.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $55.17. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 52.18%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15.