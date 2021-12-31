Compton Capital Management Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, DraftKings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: GXO, F, LAZ, FCX, GSK, USB, CPRI, STZ, HPQ,
- Added Positions: UNP, FDX, PYPL, MSFT, IBM, CRM, GOOG, CFG, MA, DIS, C, EMR, SBUX, ZBH, GS, PGX, KO, TSLA, HON, PNC, SWK, CAT, KMB, WMT, TGT, V, FSLR, CMI, DE, GILD, JNJ, MRK, IBB, ORCL, RACE, LITE, AEP, MKC, NEE, DUK, BDX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, TMO, BABA, DAL, AMZN, SPY, CVX, FB, BRK.B, BLK, ABBV, ZTS, AAL, SYY, SPG, PEP, NVDA, LOW, UL, CARR, XLU, DGX, PEG, PG, XOM, ETN, BXP, COST, COP, CVS, WAT, WFC, CSX, SSNC, BAH, APO, BA, BK, TFC, ACN, MMM, PRU, LHX, MTB, MCD, COF, QCOM, ROP, CMCSA, STT, CTSH, CCI, D, ANTM, AMGN, IR, WTS, OTIS, CB, GIS,
- Sold Out: DKNG, EEM, BIIB, KOD, CHWY, GSAT, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,578 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,531 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,035 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 76,780 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 68,205 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 153.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 366.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 83.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $128.49, with an estimated average price of $101.67.Sold Out: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.46.
