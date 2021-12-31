Compton Capital Management Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, DraftKings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: GXO, F, LAZ, FCX, GSK, USB, CPRI, STZ, HPQ,

Investment company Compton Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, FedEx Corp, Ford Motor Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells AT&T Inc, DraftKings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q4, Compton Capital Management Inc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,578 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,531 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,035 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 76,780 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Nike Inc (NKE) - 68,205 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 153.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 366.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 83.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $128.49, with an estimated average price of $101.67.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.46.