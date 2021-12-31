Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Courant Investment Management LLC Buys Loyalty Ventures Inc

Investment company Courant Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Loyalty Ventures Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courant Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Courant Investment Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: LYLT,
  • Added Positions: PGR,
  • Reduced Positions: BK,

These are the top 5 holdings of Courant Investment Management LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 136,592 shares, 17.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 201,826 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 198,499 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 126,024 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 88,100 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)

Courant Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.



