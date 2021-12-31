J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

New Purchases: DISCA, ABBV, TMO, NOW, JKE,

DISCA, ABBV, TMO, NOW, JKE, Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, FISV, DIS, CMCSA, TIP, PFE, IBDO,

AMZN, GOOGL, FISV, DIS, CMCSA, TIP, PFE, IBDO, Reduced Positions: GILD, T, AAPL, GOOG, BA, MSFT, BMY, DAL, GS, SPR, NEE, CRM, SVC, XOM, PDP, IGSB, MMM, WFC, VZ, SO, HD, CSCO, CVX, BAC,

GILD, T, AAPL, GOOG, BA, MSFT, BMY, DAL, GS, SPR, NEE, CRM, SVC, XOM, PDP, IGSB, MMM, WFC, VZ, SO, HD, CSCO, CVX, BAC, Sold Out: IBM, IBDM, GE, PINS, FNDX, HYG, SCHX, AMCR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Boeing Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q4, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 880,559 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 408,856 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,010 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 475,784 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 204,833 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 607,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $573.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.