J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

- New Purchases: DISCA, ABBV, TMO, NOW, JKE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, FISV, DIS, CMCSA, TIP, PFE, IBDO,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, T, AAPL, GOOG, BA, MSFT, BMY, DAL, GS, SPR, NEE, CRM, SVC, XOM, PDP, IGSB, MMM, WFC, VZ, SO, HD, CSCO, CVX, BAC,
- Sold Out: IBM, IBDM, GE, PINS, FNDX, HYG, SCHX, AMCR,
For the details of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+l.+bainbridge+%26+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 880,559 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 408,856 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,010 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 475,784 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 204,833 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 607,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $573.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.
