Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hamilton Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hamilton Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hamilton Capital, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hamilton Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hamilton Capital, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 13,594,711 shares, 44.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 3,432,825 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 1,112,888 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,775,613 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  5. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 2,587,966 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 212.57%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 207.64%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2784.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hamilton Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hamilton Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hamilton Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hamilton Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hamilton Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus