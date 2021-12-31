Hamilton Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: VOOV, IJH, AGL, BSV, VWO, PLD, DHI, COST, UNP, ISRG, TGT, EFA, CCI, EW, CVX, CB, AVB, CHTR, UPS, PG, SHW, ROK, COF, PH, MDT, CAT, FISV, MTB, AEP, BLK, HLT, DE, CMG, WEC, VLO, VFC, EMR, SYY, KMB, INTC, PXD, PFE, PCAR, ATVI, IJR, CVS, AMAT, BND, MET, DOW, NSC, M, AVGO, HON, PRU, UNH, DUK, ECL, QCOM, CIVB,

VOOV, IJH, AGL, BSV, VWO, PLD, DHI, COST, UNP, ISRG, TGT, EFA, CCI, EW, CVX, CB, AVB, CHTR, UPS, PG, SHW, ROK, COF, PH, MDT, CAT, FISV, MTB, AEP, BLK, HLT, DE, CMG, WEC, VLO, VFC, EMR, SYY, KMB, INTC, PXD, PFE, PCAR, ATVI, IJR, CVS, AMAT, BND, MET, DOW, NSC, M, AVGO, HON, PRU, UNH, DUK, ECL, QCOM, CIVB, Added Positions: SPYV, IEMG, IJJ, SCHE, SLYV, SCHO, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, V, TSLA, NEE, ITW, ACN, JPM, ORLY, IEFA, HD, PYPL, IVV, SHM, AXP, MA, FB, SLY, GBIL, VOO, WMT, VZ, MRK, BAC, CSCO, JNJ, LLY, IBM, ABT, TIP, APD, AMP, TFC, BRK.B, CMCSA, DHR, F, RTX, DXJ, GOOG, ABBV, LOW, GM, MCD, PEP, DIS, TXN,

SPYV, IEMG, IJJ, SCHE, SLYV, SCHO, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, V, TSLA, NEE, ITW, ACN, JPM, ORLY, IEFA, HD, PYPL, IVV, SHM, AXP, MA, FB, SLY, GBIL, VOO, WMT, VZ, MRK, BAC, CSCO, JNJ, LLY, IBM, ABT, TIP, APD, AMP, TFC, BRK.B, CMCSA, DHR, F, RTX, DXJ, GOOG, ABBV, LOW, GM, MCD, PEP, DIS, TXN, Reduced Positions: MDY, HYD, ITOT, NULV, SCHP, SHV, KO, HBAN, NFLX, DAL,

MDY, HYD, ITOT, NULV, SCHP, SHV, KO, HBAN, NFLX, DAL, Sold Out: VUG, VTV, MUB, SCHV, VBK, VEA, C, NCLH, NUMV, SUB, USMV, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hamilton Capital, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hamilton Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 13,594,711 shares, 44.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 3,432,825 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 1,112,888 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,775,613 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 2,587,966 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 212.57%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 207.64%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2784.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8.

Hamilton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.