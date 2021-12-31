Black Swift Group, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: KRE, XLC, OXY, PEJ, TGT, LYB, GUNR, MTZ, ATVI, DECK, NVDA, XLF, NTR, LTH, CNQ, DKS, BAC, XME, NET, LUMN, PTLO, ONL, ASLE, SOVO, RACE, ANF, GTX, SACH,

KRE, XLC, OXY, PEJ, TGT, LYB, GUNR, MTZ, ATVI, DECK, NVDA, XLF, NTR, LTH, CNQ, DKS, BAC, XME, NET, LUMN, PTLO, ONL, ASLE, SOVO, RACE, ANF, GTX, SACH, Added Positions: RSP, XLE, BRK.B, SPLG, LUV, EQAL, XLI, VOO, VAC, XOP, EXPE, GLPI, IXC, VICI, AAWW, PSTL, WAB, SPG, PINE, BRMK, NEE, EIC, EIC,

RSP, XLE, BRK.B, SPLG, LUV, EQAL, XLI, VOO, VAC, XOP, EXPE, GLPI, IXC, VICI, AAWW, PSTL, WAB, SPG, PINE, BRMK, NEE, EIC, EIC, Reduced Positions: SMH, QQQ, JPM, SPY, AAPL, CVX, EWZ, XLK, PSJ, MSFT, AMZN, DBC, XLB, DIS, PAVE, SXC, SLYG, NKE, GMRE, BEPC, SRVR, ESPO,

SMH, QQQ, JPM, SPY, AAPL, CVX, EWZ, XLK, PSJ, MSFT, AMZN, DBC, XLB, DIS, PAVE, SXC, SLYG, NKE, GMRE, BEPC, SRVR, ESPO, Sold Out: HACK, EWJ, FCX, BRK.A, ILF, PDBC, UAL, AOUT, AA, RSX, NFLX, MDT, PYPL, SLV, AEIS, MGM, VINP, FBZ, MEC, LYV, AMD, VALE, CODX, RIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Chase, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Swift Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Black Swift Group, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPX Corp (SPXC) - 12,000 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. SPX Corp (SPXC) - 8,000 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,220 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 63,958 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.46% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 90,670 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.34%

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 121,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 102,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 91,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.34%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 90,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 178,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 419.67%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 86,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.