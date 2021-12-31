Black Swift Group, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: KRE, XLC, OXY, PEJ, TGT, LYB, GUNR, MTZ, ATVI, DECK, NVDA, XLF, NTR, LTH, CNQ, DKS, BAC, XME, NET, LUMN, PTLO, ONL, ASLE, SOVO, RACE, ANF, GTX, SACH,
- Added Positions: RSP, XLE, BRK.B, SPLG, LUV, EQAL, XLI, VOO, VAC, XOP, EXPE, GLPI, IXC, VICI, AAWW, PSTL, WAB, SPG, PINE, BRMK, NEE, EIC, EIC,
- Reduced Positions: SMH, QQQ, JPM, SPY, AAPL, CVX, EWZ, XLK, PSJ, MSFT, AMZN, DBC, XLB, DIS, PAVE, SXC, SLYG, NKE, GMRE, BEPC, SRVR, ESPO,
- Sold Out: HACK, EWJ, FCX, BRK.A, ILF, PDBC, UAL, AOUT, AA, RSX, NFLX, MDT, PYPL, SLV, AEIS, MGM, VINP, FBZ, MEC, LYV, AMD, VALE, CODX, RIG,
- SPX Corp (SPXC) - 12,000 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio.
- SPX Corp (SPXC) - 8,000 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,220 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 63,958 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.46%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 90,670 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.34%
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 121,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 102,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 91,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.34%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 90,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 178,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 419.67%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 86,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.
