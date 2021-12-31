Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys Sysco Corp, Corning Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Royal Caribbean Group

New Purchases: JMST, FDS, ABBV,

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sysco Corp, Corning Inc, Everest Re Group, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Texas Instruments Inc, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,216,082 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 437,126 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 458,229 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,079 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 299,474 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 143.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Corning Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 125,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 47.30%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $286.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The AES Corp by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 85,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.