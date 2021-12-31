Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys Sysco Corp, Corning Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Royal Caribbean Group

- New Purchases: JMST, FDS, ABBV,
- Added Positions: SYY, GLW, RE, QSR, VEU, PYPL, SCHM, UNP, SCHA, AMZN, AES, DIS, V, MDT, AZN, TMUS, DG, HON, SYK, FB, ABT, XLB, W, TTE, GOOGL, NVDA, ENB, KO,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, SPSB, AAPL, HD, PEP, MSFT, CRM, AVGO, WM, ADI, NKE, LLY, DLR, DAL, BLK, AMAT, LHX, NEAR, RCL, SCHB, SCHF, PGR, VMW, QUAL, C, AEP, NEE, IVV, UPS, PRU, JBHT, IJH, PPL, T, MRK, MAS, SCHD, GE, DPZ, CMCSA, CSCO, ALGN, ORCL, USMV, VWO, DBEF, VFC, UL, SBUX, PFE, MET, INFY, ETN, CVS, BDX, ACN,
- Sold Out: RTX, TXN, TRV,
For the details of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,216,082 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 437,126 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 458,229 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,079 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 299,474 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 143.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Corning Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 125,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 47.30%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $286.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The AES Corp by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 85,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying