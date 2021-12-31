Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

REDW Wealth LLC Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pfizer Inc, Sells Chubb, Boeing Co, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company REDW Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Netflix Inc, sells Chubb, Boeing Co, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q4, REDW Wealth LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDW Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redw+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REDW Wealth LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,415,002 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 173,568 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  3. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 528,812 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 195,786 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  5. FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 434,434 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.51%
New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $402.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV)

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF by 116.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $48.16. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 434,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2784.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

REDW Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of REDW Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. REDW Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REDW Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REDW Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REDW Wealth LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus