REDW Wealth LLC Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pfizer Inc, Sells Chubb, Boeing Co, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Netflix Inc, sells Chubb, Boeing Co, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q4, REDW Wealth LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDW Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redw+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,415,002 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 173,568 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 528,812 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 195,786 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 434,434 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.51%

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $402.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF by 116.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $48.16. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 434,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2784.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

REDW Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.