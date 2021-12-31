Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: VTIP,

VTIP, Added Positions: VGIT, VGT, BSV, VDC, FHLC, IVV, VCIT, FUTY, SCHP, EFAV, MUB, QUAL, SCHF, FDIS, MTUM, IDRV, GOOG,

VGIT, VGT, BSV, VDC, FHLC, IVV, VCIT, FUTY, SCHP, EFAV, MUB, QUAL, SCHF, FDIS, MTUM, IDRV, GOOG, Reduced Positions: VGSH, SUSA,

VGSH, SUSA, Sold Out: HD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monumental Financial Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Monumental Financial Group Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONUMENTAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monumental+financial+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,281 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 228,081 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 102,350 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 167,809 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 197,547 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%

Monumental Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $195.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 72.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 83.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.