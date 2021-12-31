Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. Buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Baker Hughes Co, Sells CarMax Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: ODFL, BKR, AGL, GMF, NTRS, PKI, UPS, ESGD, ZTS, WM, IJT, ESGE, CARR, AJG, NSC, DOV, RIG,

WMS, EMR, XLF, SE, XLY, XLB, NRG, PSX, BMY, LMT, XLE, VCIT, VOO, CMI, XLC, MDLZ, AXP, XLI, SCHE, ACN, SCHA, RPG, IEMG, FNDX, OM, MRK, TGT, TXN, UNP, UNH, ABBV, AMT, V, BAC, QQQ, VUG, VWO, PRF, SMG, EFV, DHR, CINF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.A, RJI, JPST, KMX, ISRG, AMZN, BRK.B, AMD, PXF, VDE, XLV, VIG, PG, SRPT, AMGN, MSFT, SCHX, GOOGL, XLU, GOOG, IWB, XLP, INTU, KLAC, SBUX, HCA, PFE, IBP, JPM, IVV, COST, HD, DIS, TREX, EEM, ZM, NVDA, XLRE, VTV, WMT, WFC, YUM, MSCI, FB, XLK, NOW, IWF, VEA, PYPL, VBR, EFA, T, SPY, IWM, FITB, IBM, INTC, CSCO, HBAN, GE, FRME, PEP, QCOM, LLY, KO, VZ, ADBE, NEE, XOM, AEP, C, SCHV, HPQ, ADP, MINT, BLK, DPZ, CMCSA, ORCL, UL, USB, WY, TSM, BA, TSLA, PSA, CVX, IJR, NKE, NFLX, HPE, MTD, DUSA, MHO, KMB, GLD,

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Baker Hughes Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Agilon Health Inc, sells CarMax Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. owns 212 stocks with a total value of $923 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 555,974 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 2,390,721 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 2,842,411 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 128 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 279,506 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 81,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 676.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 151,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 336.55%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 179.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.