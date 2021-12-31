Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. Buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Baker Hughes Co, Sells CarMax Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: ODFL, BKR, AGL, GMF, NTRS, PKI, UPS, ESGD, ZTS, WM, IJT, ESGE, CARR, AJG, NSC, DOV, RIG,
- Added Positions: WMS, EMR, XLF, SE, XLY, XLB, NRG, PSX, BMY, LMT, XLE, VCIT, VOO, CMI, XLC, MDLZ, AXP, XLI, SCHE, ACN, SCHA, RPG, IEMG, FNDX, OM, MRK, TGT, TXN, UNP, UNH, ABBV, AMT, V, BAC, QQQ, VUG, VWO, PRF, SMG, EFV, DHR, CINF,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.A, RJI, JPST, KMX, ISRG, AMZN, BRK.B, AMD, PXF, VDE, XLV, VIG, PG, SRPT, AMGN, MSFT, SCHX, GOOGL, XLU, GOOG, IWB, XLP, INTU, KLAC, SBUX, HCA, PFE, IBP, JPM, IVV, COST, HD, DIS, TREX, EEM, ZM, NVDA, XLRE, VTV, WMT, WFC, YUM, MSCI, FB, XLK, NOW, IWF, VEA, PYPL, VBR, EFA, T, SPY, IWM, FITB, IBM, INTC, CSCO, HBAN, GE, FRME, PEP, QCOM, LLY, KO, VZ, ADBE, NEE, XOM, AEP, C, SCHV, HPQ, ADP, MINT, BLK, DPZ, CMCSA, ORCL, UL, USB, WY, TSM, BA, TSLA, PSA, CVX, IJR, NKE, NFLX, HPE, MTD, DUSA, MHO, KMB, GLD,
- Sold Out: D, CRM, SCCO, TTD, VTI, XLNX, ACWI, NVAX, ILMN, WSBC, ASML, OLED, DAL, LRCX, SNAP, CRWD, PLTR, SCHW, MDT, ARCO, BABA, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 555,974 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 2,390,721 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 2,842,411 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 128 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 279,506 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 81,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 676.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 151,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 336.55%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 179.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.
