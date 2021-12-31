GFG Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, KLA Corp

New Purchases: EEM, UPST, IWC, ET, ALGN, IWP, RBLX, IWD, CCL, DOCU, IWB, IJT, NCLH, RTX, VTNR, UBER, XLE, DPST, XLP, SNOW, TWTR, MUI, SU, SEDG, SPG, MU, SCHD, CNQ, AXL,

EEM, UPST, IWC, ET, ALGN, IWP, RBLX, IWD, CCL, DOCU, IWB, IJT, NCLH, RTX, VTNR, UBER, XLE, DPST, XLP, SNOW, TWTR, MUI, SU, SEDG, SPG, MU, SCHD, CNQ, AXL, Added Positions: USMV, GSLC, IWF, AAXJ, CQQQ, GSIE, EFAV, KWEB, PYPL, AMZN, SPY, ATVI, CRM, MSFT, T, ABNB, ACWI, GOOG, GEM, QQQ, DFEN, HAL, BA, WMT, ZM, TSLA, JNJ, GS, IJR, AMGN, ACN, SQ, UNH, JPM, ABT, ALK, IT, INTC, ZTS, LOW, NFLX, PFE, REGN, LULU, NOW, QCOM, ISRG, FDX, DPZ, BLK, BRK.B, MSCI,

USMV, GSLC, IWF, AAXJ, CQQQ, GSIE, EFAV, KWEB, PYPL, AMZN, SPY, ATVI, CRM, MSFT, T, ABNB, ACWI, GOOG, GEM, QQQ, DFEN, HAL, BA, WMT, ZM, TSLA, JNJ, GS, IJR, AMGN, ACN, SQ, UNH, JPM, ABT, ALK, IT, INTC, ZTS, LOW, NFLX, PFE, REGN, LULU, NOW, QCOM, ISRG, FDX, DPZ, BLK, BRK.B, MSCI, Reduced Positions: VLUE, BABA, FB, EA, GOOGL, BX, DIS, SBUX, VOO, KLAC, AMAT, V, MA, CSCO, ADSK, NVDA, LDOS, MTUM, KPTI, BAC, LMT, TSM, COIN,

VLUE, BABA, FB, EA, GOOGL, BX, DIS, SBUX, VOO, KLAC, AMAT, V, MA, CSCO, ADSK, NVDA, LDOS, MTUM, KPTI, BAC, LMT, TSM, COIN, Sold Out: HEDJ, GAN, GOLD, LUV, TUP, UAL, BYM, DKNG, WISH, JOB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, KLA Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFG Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GFG Capital, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfg+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 313,717 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 577,843 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,128 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 197,525 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,016 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.03 and $156.11, with an estimated average price of $144.61. The stock is now traded at around $125.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 76,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $500.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 197,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 447.85%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $274.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 712.60%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 33,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 140.74%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.