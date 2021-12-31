Whitener Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: SPLG, SPYV, SPMD, SPSB, ESGD, IJH, SPSM, VCSH, VEA, JNK, JPIB, SPIB, TIP, FLOT, BSV, JPHY, CWB, PFF, JPST, IJR, SRLN, XLK, LQD, PSK, SPEM, USRT, XLY, XLV, DIA, VWO, XLF, EFA, VNQ, XLI, NEAR, AVGO, PLD, XLP, IWM, CVX, XLE, VTV, ITOT, AXON, IWR, VUG, XLU, MET, ALL, TEL, LMT, IFF, XLB, JMST, MEAR, EEM, AVK, IXN, FE, TSLA, WBA, GCV, STIP, ICF, CL, HYG, UNP, WFC, SUSC, IBDO, IBDN, IWB, TRV, VIG, IWP, VCIT, ANTM, FERG, XEL, HIX,
- Added Positions: IVV, SPY, CSCO, GD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, WMT, JPM, MSFT, HON, V, NKE, GS, PG, JNJ, ABBV, ABT, DIS, VZ, CAT, FB, HD, MRK, MDT, MCD, MMM, PFE, LOW, T, XOM, QQQ, INTC, IBM, KO, ORCL, GIM, AXP,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, SCHB, PEP, ROK, PYPL, DUK, NFLX, RY, KMB, NVDA, EW, TFC, BRK.B, D, FNDX, SPGI, TXN, SQ, ISRG, MA, BAX, NSC, AMGN, LIN, UNH, BA, JHMT, AKAM, BDX, BTZ, COST, IYC, ALB, WYNN, QCOM, ISTB, GILD, CMCSA, MDLZ, NWL, BAC, PEO, ARCC, EMR, CRM, SWKS, ABMD, CMI, TGT, SCHV, GM, SCHD, SNOW, KLAC, PM, SCHG, ETR, BND, MLM, CSX, COF, WY, PAI, BSCL, BSCM, LDOS, FCT, BSCN, C, BKT, GOOG, AMAT, EPD, BSCO, BK, RVT, FRA, PSX, THQ, MAIN, FHI, RTX, MO, LAZ, DE, VMW, ASA, TEI, VLY, CTHR, KD,
For the details of WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitener+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 425,381 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,619 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2117.54%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 450,302 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 253,207 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 397,046 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 425,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 450,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 253,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 397,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 126,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 35,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2117.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 43,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1720.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 13,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 240.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying