Whitener Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitener Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Whitener Capital Management, Inc. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 425,381 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,619 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2117.54% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 450,302 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 253,207 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 397,046 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 425,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 450,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 253,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 397,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 126,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 35,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2117.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 43,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1720.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 13,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 240.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.