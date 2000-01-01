Why Facebook Won't Win the Metaverse

Big tech has a habit of jumping on the hype train whenever a promising area of new technology makes itself known. Not wanting to see their growth numbers slow down or lose out to competitors, they often move quickly to either acquire or develop their own versions of everything from social media platforms to streaming services, fitness devices and more.

However, Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial), the company formerly known as Facebook, may find it harder than it initially thought to break into the metaverse, the 3-D version of the internet on which it is pinning its hopes for future growth as its legacy social media business continues to flounder.

For all that it’s trying to imply otherwise with its name change, Meta is actually way behind in the metaverse, and it’s too big of a company to simply buy a metaverse platform outright without heavy antitrust scrutiny. Moreover, given the company’s mistreatment of users and their data, it may have trouble enticing people to its metaverse platform even once it finally releases one.

The metaverse is already here

While Meta has committed $10 billion to creating its own metaverse platform, the fact remains it is still behind other metaverse creators in most respects. It can’t just go out and acquire a metaverse company, either; scarcity aside, Meta is a big enough company that a deal to buy a metaverse platform outright would likely be blocked on antitrust grounds.

As of the beginning of 2022, the top three metaverse platforms are widely considered to be Decentraland, Somnium Space and The SandBox. Defined by their integration of blockchain technology, digital land ownership and virtual reality, these platforms allow users to customize their digital space, create games and interact with other users.

Meta may not have a fully fleshed-out metaverse yet, but near the end of 2021, the company released Horizon Worlds, a free app for VR socialization. A much-needed step in the right direction, the app still has a lot of catching up to do.

Many articles talking about the metaverse often overlook the metaverse platforms that are game-focused rather than digital land-focused or socialization-focused, though, which is quite a huge oversight. Minecraft, for example, has been around for 11 years and had 131 million monthly active users in 2020. Roblox ( RBLX, Financial), created in September of 2006, had 202 million monthly active users as of April 2021.

What’s in a metaverse?

Why are immersive digital worlds like Minecraft and Roblox with millions of monthly active users being overlooked by some metaverse enthusiasts in favor of the likes of Decentraland, which only has 300,000 monthly active users?

Perhaps some only consider a platform to be “in the metaverse” if it requires a VR headset to access, but it’s easier to implement VR with an existing platform than it is to create a platform to go with your VR headset, which is what Meta is doing.

Some might also restrict the definition of a metaverse platform to one that has its own cryptocurrency (and sells digital land and other items NFT-style). That’s a pretty big grey area, though. Games like Roblox already have their own internal currency, but that currency can’t be used elsewhere. Switching over to crypto would mean that users could trade currency earned or bought on one platform for items outside of that platform.

In theory, this interconnected digital economy could work, but it also creates the potential for wealth to be transferred out of the platform on which it was created, which companies might not be too keen on.

The crypto conundrum

If crypto is going to become a key component of the metaverse, Meta is going backwards in that respect; more than two years after it was announced, Facebook’s cryptocurrency effort Diem (formerly Libra) has reached a dead end. The Diem Association that Facebook set up to manage the digital token is exploring a sale of its assets after meeting resistance from regulators, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Perhaps that’s why Facebook decided to repurpose the Novi digital wallet that it built for Libra to launch a “small pilot” for the Paxos stablecoin in partnership with Coinbase ( COIN, Financial). Coinbase will serve as the custody partner that holds the funds for the pilot.

At the end of last year, David Marcus, who originally proposed Libra and led Meta’s digital wallet efforts, jumped ship and left the company after most of the rest of the founding team had already abandoned the project.

It seems likely that Meta will renew its crypto efforts at some point in the future if it wants to be taken seriously as a metaverse player. However, further regulatory headwinds could be in the cards. The sheer size of Meta’s existing assets is doing it no favors here.

An empire built on selling data

Even if Meta does manage to successfully play catch-up in terms of developing a competitive metaverse platform, it could face issues from one more source: lack of user trust.

In some ways, the metaverse is even more privacy-invasive than social media, and Meta (via Facebook and Instagram primarily) has proven itself a poor custodian of user data. The company has invested heavily in collecting, storing and analyzing user data so that it can package and sell said data. Some notable examples include its tracking cookies, which monitors users’ activity across other websites (not just Facebook itself), as well as its facial recognition and image processing capabilities.

The collection and utilization of big data has had some positive implications, and it has also contributed to the advancement of artificial intelligence. At the same time, though, many users have felt like their privacy is being invaded.

A whistleblower report also revealed the company’s intentional disregard for and even encouragement of users’ addiction to its services, even if said addiction resulted in harm to users (especially teenagers and children). Both the whistleblower report and Facebook’s response to it sent a clear message to users that the company does not care about them, which is not a good look for a company that is gathering and selling your data.

There’s no getting rid of historical baggage; a change of name certainly isn’t going to do the trick, and those looking for the best metaverse experience might very well choose competitors over Meta for this reason.

Conclusion

The future isn’t set in stone, and if Meta really does manage to astonish the world with the best metaverse experience possible, it could still gain ground against competitors.

However, for the time being, it doesn’t seem like the company formerly known as Facebook has what it takes to win the metaverse and turn it into Facebook 2.0.

If we’re talking a dreamland built on crypto and non-fungible tokens, Meta first needs to build a metaverse platform based on decentralized finance. When it comes to games driven by user-generated world-building, there are already existing games with millions of monthly active users around the world.

Meta has a lot of catching up to do, and if this metaverse shift is ever going to be profitable for shareholders, it needs to become at least as big as Facebook in its heyday in terms of revenue-generating capacity.