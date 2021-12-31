Terril Brothers, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, AT&T Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF

New Purchases: LUV, BACPL.PFD, BKEPP.PFD, AEM, FEN, OR,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, AT&T Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, sells Discovery Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Organon, New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terril Brothers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Terril Brothers, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,160,010 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 1,087,469 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.04% Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,230,135 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,218 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 409,476 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 51,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1369.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 264.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,087,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 521.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 228,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 428,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $32.11, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 164,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 142,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 112,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Terril Brothers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 30%. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Terril Brothers, Inc. still held 650,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Organon & Co by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Terril Brothers, Inc. still held 12,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. reduced to a holding in New Gold Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Terril Brothers, Inc. still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. reduced to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $0.83 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.852100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Terril Brothers, Inc. still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.