Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Airbnb Inc, Sells MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,103,758 shares, 34.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 675,705 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,085,025 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 201,431 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 702,396 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.74%
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $157.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 56,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 432.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Athira Pharma Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.30%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2778.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66.Sold Out: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The sale prices were between $65.75 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.84%. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc still held 19,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.81%. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc still held 40,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.
