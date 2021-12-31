BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: VPL, VWO, VBK, BGH, VGK, FDX, GOOGL, MSFT, AMGN, SPY, HBI, ITW, HON, AMZN, UNH, LQD, MRK, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: MGK, VBR, HYS, VOT, MCI, FGEN, BSV, MINT, AFL, JPM, TFC, BAX, CSL, INTC, SYY, EEM, TROW, KYN, LOW, BAC, ADP,
- Sold Out: RY, SFBS, CRWD,
For the details of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhk+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 331,923 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 104,428 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 247,916 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 158,599 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 93,433 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.Sold Out: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)
BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.
