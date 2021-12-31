Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

insider
2 hours ago
Investment company BHK Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, sells Royal Bank of Canada, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 331,923 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 104,428 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 247,916 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 158,599 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 93,433 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
Added: Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.

Sold Out: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.



