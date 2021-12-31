Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni

New Purchases: SPHY, IEMG, VB,

SPHY, IEMG, VB, Added Positions: SCHE, SPTM, VSS, VNQI, VEA, SCHF, BNDX, SPSM, LEMB, SPMD, VNQ, SCHZ,

SCHE, SPTM, VSS, VNQI, VEA, SCHF, BNDX, SPSM, LEMB, SPMD, VNQ, SCHZ, Reduced Positions: HYLB, SCHB, SPDW, SCHH, SCHA, MUB, SUB, SCHM, HYD, SPEM, BND, SCHP, IJR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 181,242 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 163,200 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 362,988 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 201,133 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 178,253 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 62,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.