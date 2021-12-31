Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni

- New Purchases: SPHY, IEMG, VB,
- Added Positions: SCHE, SPTM, VSS, VNQI, VEA, SCHF, BNDX, SPSM, LEMB, SPMD, VNQ, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: HYLB, SCHB, SPDW, SCHH, SCHA, MUB, SUB, SCHM, HYD, SPEM, BND, SCHP, IJR,
For the details of Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 181,242 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 163,200 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 362,988 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 201,133 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 178,253 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 62,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs