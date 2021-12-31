Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Donald Smith & Co. Buys Textainer Group Holdings, Kinross Gold Corp, Enact Holdings Inc, Sells American National Group Inc, Domtar Corp, Alcoa Corp

insider
2 hours ago
Investment company Donald Smith & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Textainer Group Holdings, Kinross Gold Corp, Enact Holdings Inc, Enact Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells American National Group Inc, Domtar Corp, Alcoa Corp, Advantage Energy, Flex LNG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald Smith & Co .. As of 2021Q4, Donald Smith & Co. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+smith+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donald Smith & Co
  1. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,895,382 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  2. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,377,513 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 41,366,370 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Unum Group (UNM) - 5,211,036 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,247,472 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd by 1017.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,396,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,129,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enact Holdings Inc (ACT)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Enact Holdings Inc by 582.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 774,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,061,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 970.17%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,845,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Sold Out: (CAI)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.



