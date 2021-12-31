Donald Smith & Co. Buys Textainer Group Holdings, Kinross Gold Corp, Enact Holdings Inc, Sells American National Group Inc, Domtar Corp, Alcoa Corp

- New Purchases: JXN, SPNT,
- Added Positions: TGH, KGC, ACT, ACT, C, GNW, MHO, EQX, CGAU, CPLP, ARNGF, PLAB, JBLU, INSW, PK, UVE, HA, RFP, PCG, TPC, GAU, KE, IWN, KBH, ASC,
- Reduced Positions: ANAT, AA, AAVVF, FLNG, FITB, MOS, NAVI, AAWW, VRS, CPLG, CIVI, CIVI, AER, MU, JEF, GFI, VTOL,
- Sold Out: UFS, CAI,
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,895,382 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,377,513 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 41,366,370 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 5,211,036 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,247,472 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd by 1017.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,396,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,129,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enact Holdings Inc (ACT)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Enact Holdings Inc by 582.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 774,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,061,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 970.17%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,845,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: (CAI)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.
