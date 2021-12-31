Donald Smith & Co. Buys Textainer Group Holdings, Kinross Gold Corp, Enact Holdings Inc, Sells American National Group Inc, Domtar Corp, Alcoa Corp

New Purchases: JXN, SPNT,

Investment company Donald Smith & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys Textainer Group Holdings, Kinross Gold Corp, Enact Holdings Inc, Enact Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells American National Group Inc, Domtar Corp, Alcoa Corp, Advantage Energy, Flex LNG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,.. As of 2021Q4, Donald Smith & Co . owns 66 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,895,382 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,377,513 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 41,366,370 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Unum Group (UNM) - 5,211,036 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,247,472 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd by 1017.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,396,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,129,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Enact Holdings Inc by 582.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 774,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,061,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 970.17%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,845,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

