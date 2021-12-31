Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund

New Purchases: ULST, FDX, XVV, BIP, SYY, BRK.B, XJH, SCHZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 64,707 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 75,703 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) - 350,087 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.74% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 27,634 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 110,752 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 55,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 350,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 32,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 50,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 148.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.64%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.