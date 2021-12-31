Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys Dover Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Exelon Corp, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas (Current Portfolio) buys Dover Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, CVS Health Corp, Mastercard Inc, Dow Inc, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Exelon Corp, Amgen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2021Q4, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 132 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+%26+trust%2C+waco%2C+texas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,562 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,325 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  3. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 75,606 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,670 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,929 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $162.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 58.41%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Dow Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. Also check out:

1. Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus