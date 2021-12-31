Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

- New Purchases: IVW, SPY, SPIP, DEED, CHPT, CHPT, MGK, BLNK, PLUG, O, TLT, EVGO, REET, NEE, XLK, KO, TSLA, BR,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IEF, CPNG, SPAB, TIP, MUB, STIP, SPYV, SJNK, IPAC, IJR, COST, OUNZ, IEUR, SPEM, IUSV, DLS, TDIV, HYMB, FMB, IYC, VB, HD, GBF, SHV, CERN, MSFT, JNK, ABBV, AVY, T, GOOG, TSCO, ACN, VPL, VWO, VXUS, VZ, HSY, BAC, PFE, PEP, ORLY, NBB, LOW, JNJ, BA, CLX, CMCSA, DE, DG, NUSI,
- Reduced Positions: IJT, MDY, IJS, IWM, IYR, IJJ, SPTS, HYG, LQD, IVV, PLW, BND, MTUM, BIL, FSK, HYD, FIXD, MINT, IGIB, GOOGL, NFLX, UPS, VTI, ACWI, WMT, VXF, AMZN, AAPL, GLD, NVDA, FSMB, USMV, FEX, F, XOM, FUMB, DIS, CBSH, CSCO, BP, UNH, MMM, V,
- Sold Out: IYM, BABA, LCID, BNDW, AOK, AA, MRNA, NUE, NET, BX, DKS, COIN, CLF, VER, PGX, LUV, GE, TMUS, GLTR,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 250,994 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 601.34%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,021,958 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 178,677 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,009,970 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,592,695 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.27%. The holding were 1,021,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 178,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 58,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 601.34%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 250,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 748.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 114.76%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 169,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $78.59.Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $39.67.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.
