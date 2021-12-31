Keybank National Association Buys Invitation Homes Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Owens-Corning Inc

- New Purchases: INVH, AVDX, ETWO, CBOE, PDBC, DOC, XP, CHX, CDEV, VKTX, LNTH, AR, PRG, CDW, KNOP, HCA, RCM, TTGT, SMFG, AZEK, ACVA, APP, OTLY, RIVN, CGW, DBA, DGRW, EFG, GSG, IHI, PRFZ, SGOL, SIVR, VXUS, LNG, FDS, EXR, ESS, EIX, DECK, VALE, FIX, COHU, ORAN, CERN, LUMN, CNC, CCMP, CBZ, BKE, AMN, NGG, WTFC, SWN, SMG, SPXC, RRX, PFG, IOSP, NJR, ABB, KLIC, KEY, TRQ, HRL, HE, ROCK, GATX,
- Added Positions: VEA, RSP, VMBS, HES, TIP, UNH, WST, DG, APH, BMRN, VWO, WFC, AVGO, IAU, SCHD, AMZN, CCJ, FCX, GOOGL, AFB, OEF, BAC, DHI, GVI, IEFA, IQDF, PFF, XLRE, CP, EMN, PH, ROP, WPM, ZTS, BKI, BKR, SNOW, RBLX, IGSB, DVYE, ESGD, ESGU, FLRN, IUSB, MBB, QDF, VCIT, VCSH, VTI, XLE, ABM, AGCO, ALE, ASML, ABMD, AEIS, AMD, AKAM, ALB, AME, ADI, ANSS, AON, ACGL, ADM, ABG, AVT, BLL, BCS, BAX, BDX, BDC, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BC, VIAC, COF, CCL, CE, CRL, SCHW, CLX, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, CNS, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, INGR, OFC, DCP, DTE, DAR, D, DPZ, SSP, EGP, ETN, EW, ETR, EQR, EL, EXEL, EXC, EXPD, FMC, FAST, CIGI, F, GRMN, IT, GD, GS, HDB, HAIN, MNST, PEAK, HR, HPQ, HXL, HOLX, HUM, HUN, MTCH, IBN, ING, INDB, TT, JNPR, KLAC, KMT, KNX, LH, LNN, LYG, MTB, MTW, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MSI, NICE, NTUS, NTGR, NOK, ES, NWBI, NWE, NVO, NUE, OMCL, PAYX, NTR, PRU, PEG, DGX, RPM, RJF, REGN, RNST, RIO, ROST, RCL, SIVB, SNY, SLB, SIGI, SIG, SLGN, SNA, SON, SONY, STT, TSM, TTWO, TDY, TER, TRI, TKR, GL, TTE, TM, TYL, URI, UFPI, VLO, VMI, VRSN, VRNT, VVI, VMC, WAT, WLK, WHR, XLNX, YUM, SPB, ZBH, HEI.A, ET, RDS.B, DK, DNP, KALU, HBI, FSLR, BR, TMUS, BX, TEL, LULU, MASI, VMW, BEP, AUPH, DISCK, BUD, FAF, TSLA, GM, EXPI, VC, KMI, HII, STAG, MOS, MPC, XYL, SPLK, NOW, HY, MUSA, BURL, HLT, OGS, SYF, KEYS, ETSY, KHC, SQ, FCPT, AA, LW, VICI, SPOT, DOCU, CWK, NIO, YETI, DELL, UBER, CGNT, CGNT, APR, AMJ, BOTZ, BSV, CATH, CWB, DBC, DEM, DES, DLN, DON, DSI, DVY, ESGE, FXL, GII, GLD, IJT, ITOT, IVOG, IXUS, PWZ, QQQ, SCHB, SCHC, SCHF, SCHH, SDY, SHM, SPHQ, SUSA, TLT, VB, VEU, VGSH, VHT, VIG, VO, VOOV, VOT, VT, VTEB, VTV, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLU, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, MA, MRK, BKNG, CMCSA, PLPC, OC, IVV, GDRX, IEF, SGEN, INTC, ISRG, IVW, LQD, MTUM, AMT, NVDA, TMO, VZ, DIS, AGG, VLUE, ABT, ADBE, CHH, KO, COLB, CMI, DVN, EOG, EMR, XOM, MDLZ, MKTX, MCD, PXD, RSG, SHW, LUV, VRTX, WMT, MUA, DFS, HZNP, ENPH, FB, GOOG, BABA, HPE, EEM, EFA, EMB, IWM, IWR, USMV, PLD, T, ATVI, ADTN, ADC, ALGN, ALL, MO, UHAL, AEE, AEO, ECOL, AEP, AXP, ABC, AMGN, IVZ, ANGO, AIT, WTRG, ARCC, ATO, ATRC, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BCE, BHP, BIDU, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, BOH, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, BA, BWA, BSX, BMY, BAM, CBRE, CF, CMS, CVS, CBT, CDNS, CPB, CNI, KMX, CSL, CWST, CASY, FUN, CNP, FIS, CHKP, CME, CHD, CINF, C, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, CNMD, GLW, CR, CACC, ENLC, CCI, CFR, DRI, DSGX, DXCM, DEO, DIOD, DD, EGBN, ECL, EA, EME, ENB, WIRE, EPD, EQT, EEFT, EXPE, FHN, FISV, FMX, FWRD, BEN, GE, GIS, GEL, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, HALO, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HL, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HON, HST, HUBB, HBAN, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INFY, IP, INTU, SJM, ZD, JCI, KMB, KIM, KFY, KR, LKQ, LKFN, LRCX, LSCC, LEG, LEN, LNC, LFUS, LYV, LOW, MKL, MMS, MKC, MDT, MET, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MTX, MOH, MPWR, MS, MLI, VTRS, NVR, NYCB, NEM, JWN, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVS, ORLY, ON, OXY, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PRFT, PKI, PDCE, PNFP, PAA, PLXS, PII, AVNT, PGR, PSA, PWR, O, RNR, RMD, RHI, WRK, RDS.A, SAP, POOL, SAIA, SRE, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, LSI, STE, STC, SYK, SNV, SYY, TJX, TGT, TECH, TFX, TXN, TXRH, TXT, THO, TSCO, ACIW, UMBF, UNF, UL, KMPR, OLED, UVSP, VFC, MTN, VICR, VOD, WPC, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WTS, ANTM, EVRG, WDC, WY, WTM, WMB, WSM, WEX, ZION, EBAY, L, GTLS, EVR, ICFI, AIMC, DAL, PODD, TDC, ULTA, MSCI, V, PM, HI, CFX, AGNC, MYRG, JBT, H, VRSK, LEA, CHTR, SPSC, FN, KKR, LYB, ENV, BWXT, NXPI, HHC, BAH, TRGP, FRC, FBHS, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, PSX, FIVE, PANW, FANG, WDAY, MPLX, VOYA, IQV, PSXP, VEEV, TWTR, PAGP, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, ANET, TMST, FWONK, NOMD, CFG, W, SHLX, LBRDK, QRVO, SUM, SEDG, TRU, PYPL, PFGC, PSTG, NGVT, SITE, FTV, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, OKTA, RDFN, EYE, ALTR, INSP, BJ, DAVA, AXNX, MRNA, DOW, PINS, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, IAA, CARR, OTIS, SUMO, U, VNT, LESL, ABNB, AFRM, COIN, OGN, KD, ARKK, BND, DFAT, EFV, EPP, EWC, EWJ, IBB, ICF, IGLB, IGOV, IJS, IVE, IVOV, IWD, IWF, IWN, IWO, IYW, JPST, MDY, MGK, SHV, SLV, SPDW, TFI, TLH, TQQQ, UPRO, VBK, VCR, VDC, VGLT, VGT, VONG, VONV, VXF, XLI, XLP,
- Sold Out: XRT, KSU, CYTK, USO, CMDY, BBRE, NVTA, CDK, OLLI, RETA, EVBG, SNAP, CLDR, ROKU, COLD, ZS, ROAD, BYND, PLTR, AI, UPST, VMEO, FLGE, STFC, AINV, GPS, ICUI, IRM, KSS, LHCG, PDCO, PBR, SAH, INOV, SHO, TRST, NEO, TA, KAR, FLT, XLRN, TPVG, ALK,
For the details of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keybank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,091,294 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Kellogg Co (K) - 21,709,947 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,800,982 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,175,655 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 4,095,600 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
Keybank National Association initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 548,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,581,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,602,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $119.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,564,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 86.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 581,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $400.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 153.69%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 195,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 304,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: (KSU)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74.Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.Sold Out: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92.Sold Out: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The sale prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION. Also check out:
1. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION keeps buying