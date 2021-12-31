Keybank National Association Buys Invitation Homes Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Owens-Corning Inc

Investment company Keybank National Association Current Portfolio ) buys Invitation Homes Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Hess Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Owens-Corning Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keybank National Association. As of 2021Q4, Keybank National Association owns 1076 stocks with a total value of $25 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,091,294 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Kellogg Co (K) - 21,709,947 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,800,982 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,175,655 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 4,095,600 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 548,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,581,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,602,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $119.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,564,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 86.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 581,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $400.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 153.69%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 195,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 304,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The sale prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4.