Crawford Investment Counsel Inc Buys Healthcare Services Group Inc, Wells Fargo, TE Connectivity, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, , Compass Minerals International Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Healthcare Services Group Inc, Wells Fargo, TE Connectivity, Hasbro Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, , Compass Minerals International Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 599,338 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,223,463 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 390,197 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 676,778 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 832,608 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $54.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1369.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 908,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 878,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alexander's Inc by 78.12%. The purchase prices were between $247.8 and $286.4, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 419.75%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 78,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.