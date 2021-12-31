Crawford Investment Counsel Inc Buys Healthcare Services Group Inc, Wells Fargo, TE Connectivity, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, , Compass Minerals International Inc

- New Purchases: TEL, WFCPL.PFD, DTM, AZZ, NWL, DOV, NVS, BACPL.PFD,
- Added Positions: HCSG, CMCSA, IBM, HAS, MDT, T, ALX, PM, V, JNJ, HON, OMC, SAP, WMT, KO, SBUX, MSM, USPH, LEG, FB, PRGO, PEGA, NYCB, MMM, TTEC, VZ, MDLZ, MCY, GPN, ATRI, VLO, BMTC, CASY, VLY, SLP, MO, SSB, CVX, BDN, D, PBCT, DUK, WPC, EVRG, ORI, NWE, AHH, DOC, THG, MGPI, HBAN, FHB, K, JOUT, MWA, CARR, AMAT, AAT, KMI, ARE, APAM, JJSF, WWW, WEC, SCHW, SEIC, WRK, PSB, OKE, FDX, GSK, FUL, IPAR, ICE,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, HD, CAH, MSFT, NVT, ACN, BCE, MMC, MRK, BKH, AZTA, CL, JCI, MCO, PFE, CB, AEP, AMSWA, IDA, SPGI, MNRO, PAYX, TXN, WWD, BRK.A, STAG, NRZ, HLI, AMZN, HCKT, ADP, AVT, BF.B, CCJ, CASS, GIS, MRVL, MET, PPG, PSMT, STL, VMI, ZBH, AVGO, WD, AOS, ABT, ACC, APH, AUDC, TFC, BANF, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, CSCO, TPR, COP, COST, DHR, DE, DEO, ETN, ECL, LLY, EMR, EQIX, XOM, NEE, FLIC, FLO, FELE, GD, GE, GBCI, GOOGL, LHX, HUM, ITW, INTC, JACK, KMB, LSTR, LOW, MCD, MCHP, MOG.A, MS, NVDA, NKE, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PII, POWI, PMD, PEG, QCOM, RF, RMD, RCI, SO, SYY, TNC, TMO, USB, UNP, UNH, WBA, DIS, WSO, WFC, WHR, MA, IRT, GOOG, FCPT, LW, OTIS,
- Sold Out: COR, CMP, KD, EW, ADSK, KTB, PYPL, INTU, ISRG, MIDD, ALGN, RDS.A, TJX, UI, PLXS, CHTR, RDS.B, GNTX, C, AMT,
For the details of CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crawford+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 599,338 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,223,463 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 390,197 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 676,778 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 832,608 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AZZ Inc (AZZ)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $54.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1369.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 908,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 878,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alexander's Inc (ALX)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alexander's Inc by 78.12%. The purchase prices were between $247.8 and $286.4, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 419.75%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 78,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.
