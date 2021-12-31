Formidable Asset Management, LLC Buys Flux Power Holdings Inc, BP PLC, BHP Group, Sells Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust

- New Purchases: BHP, BP, NTR, RIO, KGC, UTHR, MKTW, MKTW, SPYG, SPYV, ANTM, SLV, SPOT, PRU, NUGT, MPC, INTU, RMBS, SPMD, COOL,
- Added Positions: FLUX, KONG, SILV, FORH, FB, NNOMF, V, ACTG, ATVI, RSP, CTT, SAM, LAC, GNW, ADBE, SPDW, MKTX, NWL, VEA, OLLI, RICK, CSCO, JPM, REGN, VIAC, VSS, IBM, BMY, TMO, VYM, MNST, PGR, WST, GIS, SNA, GTBIF, ROL, SHMP, MMS, LSTR, GNTX, VWO, TMX, CYBN, ERIE, SYBT, SPEM, MAXR, ALTU, RHI, AMAT, BIO, EXPD, ABMD, VFF, AMGN, BRAXF, GNLN, MNTS, INSG, BGCP, GROW, GRWG, PLTR, AXTI, BIDU, SJM, SA, VOO, DOW, MMM, SSYS, BIP, OMAB, KO, F,
- Reduced Positions: EXG, EVT, GGN, AAPL, CHE, ETO, AVK, PSA, AMZN, ETHE, AMT, MSFT, MUX, PSTH, WMB, RIDE, NVDA, SAFM, RPRX, JPST, INTC, PYPL, ABBV, PETS, MNRL, CRON, KPLT, CINF, GLDM, AOS, GGG, FARM, BABA, TSCO, TECH, MO, SCHP, SBUX, FDS, CHD, GWW, QLYS, GE, GDX, HRL, MSM, VFC, WPM, CXM, AEE, TRV, BAC, NKE, SPY, WSM, XOM, QUAL, HD, SHAK, KNX, GD, JKHY, ROST, ADP, ATR, GPC, MRK, TGT, QQQ, NFLX, CVS, LOW, ADME, AMD, DGRO, NCMI, BTWN, ROK, PM, SSTI, RTX, ITRI, SMG, T, HLI, FAF, NEM, MDLZ, COMM, ERIC, WTW, IVV, SYY, MA, ABT, FITB, SWKS, HON, GBTC, DDD, HDV, GLD, PSP, TTWO, ARCT, FDL, MU, XLF, FV, REET, KR, UNP, CRM, TER, MS, APTV, CARR, SEDG, RYJ, KL, STM, CTVA, AOR, OGI, NOK, OPK, ASTS, DEO, ENB,
- Sold Out: AB, DIAX, APO, HZNP, DMYQ, ARCC, ACEV, MKTW, MKTW, DNA, GOGL, KSU, ETG, ETY, CYXT, ML, MPLX, GRX, FEI, EOS, ETJ, VTV, COR, AMBA, QQQX, EDD, DOCU, STK, SPCE, EMB, RVT, NVS, HRC, FL, ZG, STZ, W, PRLB, MDT, FSLR, AY, JQC, BFK, BTEGF, GNRS, NLY, HRSHF, EWGFF, IONGF, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Formidable Asset Management, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 317,625 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,309 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
- Formidable ETF (FORH) - 929,534 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Chemed Corp (CHE) - 44,527 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51%
- Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) - 725,986 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58%
Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 121,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $199.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Flux Power Holdings Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.47, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,368,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 83.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 161,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 88.87%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 142.69%. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $424.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 62.09%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $45.54 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $52.31.Sold Out: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.
