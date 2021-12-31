Formidable Asset Management, LLC Buys Flux Power Holdings Inc, BP PLC, BHP Group, Sells Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust

New Purchases: BHP, BP, NTR, RIO, KGC, UTHR, MKTW, MKTW, SPYG, SPYV, ANTM, SLV, SPOT, PRU, NUGT, MPC, INTU, RMBS, SPMD, COOL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flux Power Holdings Inc, BP PLC, BHP Group, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Nutrien, sells Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formidable Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Formidable Asset Management, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 317,625 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,309 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81% Formidable ETF (FORH) - 929,534 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 44,527 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) - 725,986 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58%

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 121,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $199.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Flux Power Holdings Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.47, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,368,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 83.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 161,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 88.87%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 142.69%. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $424.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 62.09%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $45.54 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $52.31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.