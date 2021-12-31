Opus Investment Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Phillips 66, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: IEFA, IDEV,

IEFA, IDEV, Added Positions: PSX, OMC, WMB, LMT, JNPR, CMCSA, SR, SRE,

PSX, OMC, WMB, LMT, JNPR, CMCSA, SR, SRE, Reduced Positions: SCHD, CSCO, IVV, MCHP, TGT, INTC, ADP, PAYX, APD, PFE, MRK,

SCHD, CSCO, IVV, MCHP, TGT, INTC, ADP, PAYX, APD, PFE, MRK, Sold Out: WFC, T, OGN, SLVM,

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Phillips 66, Omnicom Group Inc, Williams Inc, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Opus Investment Management Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 886,767 shares, 30.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 283,750 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 130,000 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 144,335 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.56%

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 48,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 120.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $392.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Juniper Networks Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.