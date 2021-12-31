Opus Investment Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Phillips 66, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: IEFA, IDEV,
- Added Positions: PSX, OMC, WMB, LMT, JNPR, CMCSA, SR, SRE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, CSCO, IVV, MCHP, TGT, INTC, ADP, PAYX, APD, PFE, MRK,
- Sold Out: WFC, T, OGN, SLVM,
For the details of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 886,767 shares, 30.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 283,750 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 130,000 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 144,335 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.56%
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 48,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 120.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $392.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Juniper Networks Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros