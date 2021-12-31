Phillips Financial Management, Llc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ATO, IBMQ, SLV,
- Added Positions: IXUS, INTF, AGG, IAGG, IJH, USHY, LRGF, EMGF, IVV, IVE, VCIT, BIV, BNDX, IBML, VTI, STIP, USRT, IBMN, IJS, IEFA, VIOO, TIP, VMBS, BND, VWO, SUB, VOOV, VTIP, SCHZ, SMLF, MUB, IGIB, GNR, IBMM, ITOT, IBMO, IBMP, IWR, VNQI, VXF, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, VEA, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, ISTB, IBMK, VOE, IJR, JNK, VNQ, ICSH, KNBE, IWB, IUSB, IAU, BSV, LNC, IUSV, RWR, SPIB, VB,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, RAVN, SPYV,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 205,433 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 251,701 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 568,223 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 1,336,561 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 783,900 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.704900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 68,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 82.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.315100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Phillips Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.
