Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Paychex Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Southside Bancshares Inc, Sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PAYX, TFC, PSA, BRK.B,

PAYX, TFC, PSA, BRK.B, Added Positions: LEG, SBSI, MSFT, EBAY, SYBT, SBNY, GOOG, PBHC, AXP, WAT, EME, SWKS, CHD, BDX, RTX, JPM, AMGN, WSM, ACN, TJX, NKE, FRC, ETN, ADP, COO, BR, TXN, CSCO, JNJ, YETI, WSO, LFUS, ROP, CL, HELE, DE, WM, PEP, HUBB, MGRC, DG, FFIV, GNTX, GPC, MMM, MAIN, INTC, HD, RIO, RELX, WTRG, WMT, COF, AMZN, GOOGL, MRK, ABT,

LEG, SBSI, MSFT, EBAY, SYBT, SBNY, GOOG, PBHC, AXP, WAT, EME, SWKS, CHD, BDX, RTX, JPM, AMGN, WSM, ACN, TJX, NKE, FRC, ETN, ADP, COO, BR, TXN, CSCO, JNJ, YETI, WSO, LFUS, ROP, CL, HELE, DE, WM, PEP, HUBB, MGRC, DG, FFIV, GNTX, GPC, MMM, MAIN, INTC, HD, RIO, RELX, WTRG, WMT, COF, AMZN, GOOGL, MRK, ABT, Reduced Positions: IBM, VZ, KO, XOM,

IBM, VZ, KO, XOM, Sold Out: CPB, T, PYPL, SYK,

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Paychex Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Southside Bancshares Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc, sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+point+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,949 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,078 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 43,551 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,409 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 39,331 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 110.33%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southside Bancshares Inc by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc by 92.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.