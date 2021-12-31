Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Paychex Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Southside Bancshares Inc, Sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PAYX, TFC, PSA, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: LEG, SBSI, MSFT, EBAY, SYBT, SBNY, GOOG, PBHC, AXP, WAT, EME, SWKS, CHD, BDX, RTX, JPM, AMGN, WSM, ACN, TJX, NKE, FRC, ETN, ADP, COO, BR, TXN, CSCO, JNJ, YETI, WSO, LFUS, ROP, CL, HELE, DE, WM, PEP, HUBB, MGRC, DG, FFIV, GNTX, GPC, MMM, MAIN, INTC, HD, RIO, RELX, WTRG, WMT, COF, AMZN, GOOGL, MRK, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, VZ, KO, XOM,
- Sold Out: CPB, T, PYPL, SYK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,949 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,078 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 43,551 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,409 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 39,331 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 110.33%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southside Bancshares Inc by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc by 92.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.
