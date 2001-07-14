Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced its Simoa® technology is powering groundbreaking neurodegenerative disease research at the recently launched UK Dementia Research Institute (DRI) Biomarker Factory, where Professor Henrik Zetterberg, Group Leader at UK+DRI at University College London (UCL), is leading an effort to develop the next generation of ultrasensitive tests to increase our knowledge of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other dementias at the earliest possible stages of detection.

“Alzheimer’s diagnosis is most often made late in the disease pathology after some level of cognitive impairment has already presented. This late diagnosis puts considerable pressure on treatment options and our aging population makes Alzheimer’s one of the most serious health challenges of our lifetime, affecting millions of people globally,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix and Founder of Powering+Precision+Health+%28PPH%29. “Advances in plasma biomarker testing are showing promise for earlier detection before cognitive impairment and potentially before even imaging can reveal evidence of the disease pathology. These advances are helping researchers identify new opportunities for developing therapeutics for treating the disease earlier in its pathology when therapeutics have potential to be more efficacious in slowing or stopping the progression.”

The UK+DRI is utilizing multiple Quanterix+systems, including several of its flagship HD-X Analyzer™, the fully-automated Simoa bead-based immunoassay platform with multiplexing and custom assay capability that supports biomarker measurement of small-, medium- and large-scale (2,000+ samples) projects. In addition, the UK DRI is partnering with Quanterix on the development and scientific validation of the next-generation Simoa technology, which can provide an additional 100x improvement to its already industry-leading sensitivity. This advanced digital technology enables detection of protein biomarkers at sub-attomolar concentrations, paving the way for new discoveries to fuel early detection of neurodegenerative disease and development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics.

“Researchers are exploring the utility of ultrasensitive plasma biomarkers for drug trial recruitment to enhance patient cohorts and disease monitoring, and the body of evidence continues to mount for their potential to enable low-cost and scalable testing for Alzheimer’s screening, diagnosis and patient monitoring,” added Hrusovsky.

Professor Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, has spent more than a decade developing biomarkers for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, and is recognized across the globe for his pioneering work which has been published in more than 1,100 scientific journals. He credits Quanterix’ Simoa+technology and global PPH collaboration for significantly accelerating his progress on biomarker development and transforming our understanding of Alzheimer’s to inform development of early tests for dementia. He is a frequent presenter and advisory board member of the Quanterix-sponsored PPH+Summit at which he says the level of scientific discovery being shared is unprecedented.

“The advanced work from the UK DRI Biomarker Factory is leading the next wave of Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and treatment through the use of biomarkers to assist with in-depth detection and monitoring,” said Professor Zetterberg. “Ultrasensitive biomarker technology allows us to understand these complex diseases at levels never before seen, creating the opportunity to improve the lives of millions of patients affected by this devastating disease. It’s a privilege to be an active member of the non-profit PPH foundation, contributing to this rapidly expanding body of science.”

In the spring of 2022, there will be an opportunity to hear first-hand about the trailblazing work of the UK DRI in an exclusive Powering Precision Health Podcast hosted by Hrusovsky, with Zetterberg and investigators from the Biomarker Factory providing important updates and insights. The podcast will provide a first look at the UK DRI Biomarker Factory research, including the next generation Simoa technology which the Company plans to make available later this year via the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming PPH podcast at: https%3A%2F%2Fpoweringprecisionhealth.org%2Fpodcast%2F

For information on Simoa® technology: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com%2Ftechnology+%0A

For information on Simoa® neurology assays: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com%2Ftherapeutic-areas%2Fneurology%2F

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The Company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005966/en/