Glynn Capital Management Llc Buys Nu Holdings, Olo Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Coupa Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, Olo Inc, Okta Inc, Block Inc, Sea, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Coupa Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glynn Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Okta Inc (OKTA) - 335,282 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 183,975 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.21% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,079,506 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 46,444 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 202,009 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.56%

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,989,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,102,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 523,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $188.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 335,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 280,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 51.24%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 156,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Toast Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 496,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Glynn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 37.21%. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $314.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.83%. Glynn Capital Management Llc still held 183,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 30.98%. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. Glynn Capital Management Llc still held 242,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 40.88%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Glynn Capital Management Llc still held 480,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Oportun Financial Corp by 50.42%. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Glynn Capital Management Llc still held 588,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.