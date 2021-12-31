Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Colrain Capital Llc Buys Dow Inc, Newmont Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Hess Corp, Sylvamo Corp

Investment company Colrain Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Newmont Corp, Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc, sells Hess Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colrain Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Colrain Capital Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,050 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
  2. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 169,000 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
  3. Vistra Corp (VST) - 254,500 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 49,750 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,590 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Colrain Capital Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Colrain Capital Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 37,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Colrain Capital Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Reduced: Hess Corp (HES)

Colrain Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Hess Corp by 31.16%. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Colrain Capital Llc still held 34,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.



