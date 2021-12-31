Colrain Capital Llc Buys Dow Inc, Newmont Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Hess Corp, Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: DOW, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Newmont Corp, Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc, sells Hess Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colrain Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Colrain Capital Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,050 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 169,000 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% Vistra Corp (VST) - 254,500 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 49,750 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,590 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.

Colrain Capital Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 37,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colrain Capital Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Colrain Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Hess Corp by 31.16%. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Colrain Capital Llc still held 34,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.