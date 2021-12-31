Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: UNH, DG, CWH, INBK, SGH, AAP, AMR, AMPH, ARMK, AUB, BECN, BDC, CRI, ENR, EEFT, FICO, FFIC, GIL, HBNC, HII, PI, RS, SKX, SPR, TPL, ULH, VCRA, HCC, WGO, HIMX, AOSL, ARCO, DAVA, ITRN, RDWR, SPNS, VAL, ATEN, ALTR, AEO, ANDE, ANGO, AVT, B, BKE, CNO, CTS, CTLP, CASS, CTRN, CXW, CTKB, DORM, DRVN, SATS, ERII, FBP, FORM, GNW, GRBK, HR, HCCI, HHC, ICFI, INGN, KFRC, KTOS, LGIH, MGPI, MMI, MTRN, MXL, MRCY, MTH, MOV, NAVI, NTST, NWL, NCBS, ONTF, OSPN, OPK, OMI, PJT, PSB, PIPR, PGNY, PUBM, QDEL, RYN, RUSHA, SM, SNDR, SSD, SBSI, SMP, SUMO, SMCI, TBI, USFD, UFPI, VECO, VRNT, SEAT, WEX, AMRN, MTLS, OPRA, DCT, CCS,
- Added Positions: MU, FB, FISV, SWK, BMY, FDX, CVX, SPY, LPI, EVR, ENS, ONTO, FANG, CIEN, LKQ, OMF, NXST, MTG, PRAA, KFY, SP, SASR, STLD, SF, SNEX, UCBI, WD, WAL, CNXC, ASGN, AMG, AMWD, CRMT, BHF, CACI, CAC, FIX, LITE, CNOB, EME, FCFS, JLL, NVGS, LPLA, DNOW, MC, ALG,
- Reduced Positions: COF, AZO, AVGO, MRK, LNC, CBRE, GOOGL, TSM, VZ, JNJ, AAPL, JPM, CB, AXP, USB, C, SSNC, LH, TSN, ABC, PGR, STX, UPS, QCOM, HCA, ABBV, NSC, LUMN, CMI, WDC, OHI, MET, HMN, GS, EXLS, COP, WFC, EFA, CAH,
- Sold Out: DLTR, LMT, MSFT, SYY, ACN, LRCX, ORCL, INMD, DIA, BKNG, LLY, SYK, SPT, VREX, ETN, AR, ADTN, VICR, AMBA, SYNA, NSSC, MTSI, INTC, PGRE, NX, SCS, FLWS, EXEL, POWW, CSWI, REVG, CPLG, SONO, ALKS, PAYA, GOOG, OII, MOD, HSKA, KRG, HON, CHS, POWI, ACCO, RBCAA, VNDA, SKYW,
For the details of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 153,604 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,060 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,190,601 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 416,972 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 449,436 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 68,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 140,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 569,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 227.83%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc by 103.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $92.04, with an estimated average price of $70.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $130.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EnerSys (ENS)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 113.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 70.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 98.99%. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC still held 2,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying