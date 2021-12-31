Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: UNH, DG, CWH, INBK, SGH, AAP, AMR, AMPH, ARMK, AUB, BECN, BDC, CRI, ENR, EEFT, FICO, FFIC, GIL, HBNC, HII, PI, RS, SKX, SPR, TPL, ULH, VCRA, HCC, WGO, HIMX, AOSL, ARCO, DAVA, ITRN, RDWR, SPNS, VAL, ATEN, ALTR, AEO, ANDE, ANGO, AVT, B, BKE, CNO, CTS, CTLP, CASS, CTRN, CXW, CTKB, DORM, DRVN, SATS, ERII, FBP, FORM, GNW, GRBK, HR, HCCI, HHC, ICFI, INGN, KFRC, KTOS, LGIH, MGPI, MMI, MTRN, MXL, MRCY, MTH, MOV, NAVI, NTST, NWL, NCBS, ONTF, OSPN, OPK, OMI, PJT, PSB, PIPR, PGNY, PUBM, QDEL, RYN, RUSHA, SM, SNDR, SSD, SBSI, SMP, SUMO, SMCI, TBI, USFD, UFPI, VECO, VRNT, SEAT, WEX, AMRN, MTLS, OPRA, DCT, CCS,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Merck Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 153,604 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,060 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,190,601 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 416,972 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 449,436 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 68,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 140,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 569,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 227.83%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc by 103.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $92.04, with an estimated average price of $70.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $130.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 113.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 70.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 98.99%. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC still held 2,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.