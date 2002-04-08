FTI Consulting Appoints Investment Banking Expert Jason Ho as Senior Managing Director in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the addition of Jason Ho as a Senior Managing Director and Asia Leader of the Capital Solutions offering within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, based in Hong Kong. FTI Consulting’s Capital Solutions team in Asia assists and provides solutions to corporates to enable opportunities such as acquisitions, refinancings and dividend recapitalisations.

“FTI Consulting is well-positioned to offer capital solutions services to clients given how this uniquely supplements our subject-matter expertise and industry specialisations, providing a one-stop shop in transaction activities,” said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “Today’s financing markets are complex and varied. Now more than ever before, companies and creditors alike need a knowledgeable partner who understands the credit lifecycle and can actively assist in navigating capital markets. With the appointment of Jason, we are continuing our investment in client solutions, adding value for companies and capital providers as they optimise their balance sheets along the corporate lifecycle.”



The expert-led team within the Capital Solutions offering at FTI Consulting will enhance the firm’s existing client service offerings focused on corporate restructuring and acquisitions, which include financial and commercial due diligence, valuation, merger integration and carve-outs and looks forward to being able to provide clients with a range of services, such as capital and credit structure solutions.



Mr. Ho joins FTI Consulting from Commerzbank AG in Hong Kong, where he was the Regional Head of Bonds for Greater China. Prior to Commerzbank, he spent several years at Citigroup in the Investment Banking and Capital Markets Originations departments. After his time at Citigroup, Mr. Ho then moved on to establish offshore advisory and capital markets franchises for Chinese investment banks, starting in 2011 at ICBC International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, where he led teams in China and Hong Kong as the Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets Department and Head of Debt Syndicate. He then joined a regional bank as a Managing Director, Head of Debt Financing and Capital Markets. Mr. Ho has tailored solutions and raised over US$300 billion through more than 500 transactions for corporates in the private and public markets. Given that most of the projects in Asia are for PRC corporates, he has established a solid network with both borrowers and creditors across sectors, especially in real estate.

In addition to Mr. Ho’s appointment, FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment continues to invest in its China practice with the addition of Managing Director Sean Qiao. Mr. Qiao, who is originally from China, spent over 10 years in FTI Consulting’s Telecom, Media and Technology (“TMT”) industry practice in the U.S. and recently relocated from Denver to Shanghai. This strategic return further enhances FTI Consulting’s offering to domestic and international clients across restructuring, business transformation and transactions services in China, and deepens the firm’s TMT capabilities in Asia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

