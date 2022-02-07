GreenBank Capital Common Shares Admitted to the Crest Settlement System

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that European investors can now settle transactions in the Company's common shares through CREST, the United Kingdom-based Central Securities Depository and Securities Settlement System owned and operated by EuroClear. (See https://www.euroclear.com/about/en/business.html for more info.)

GreenBank believes that those European investors who wish to trade in GreenBank common shares will now encounter a greatly simplified process due to their newfound ability to access the enhanced international settlement facility that CREST offers.

Mark Wettreich, Chairman of GreenBank commented "GreenBank is aiming to augment its profile and visibility to international markets- specifically those based outside of North America; we believe this CREST settlement facility benefits that effort. The European investor's new ability to use CREST to settle their GreenBank share transactions has the potential to both increase access to GreenBank common shares throughout Europe as well as enhance liquidity for GreenBank's shareholders."

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders. For more information please see https://www.GreenBankCapitalinc.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (214) 202 4353 or by email [email protected]

