Corbyn Investment Management Inc Buys Visa Inc, Medtronic PLC, FAST Acquisition Corp, Sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Idacorp Inc

- New Purchases: FST, HOPE, CLBR, NRAC, JAQC,
- Added Positions: V, CSCO, TREE, MDT, DOX, TMUS, VGT, GSQB, VCR, VHT, VDC, PSPC, VOX, ABT, VFH, GAMC, CIBR, IAI, NVT, RUSHA, PNC, JPM, IFF, KO,
- Reduced Positions: BXMT, SHW, SPCX, COLD, WH, MYRG, FRST, AMNB, DOC, ENPC,
- Sold Out: IDA, CCSI, SVOK, ADF, BLTS, MACQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 184,706 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 17,600,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
- Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) - 156,761 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 347,531 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,621 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Hope Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 283,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Noble Rock Acquisition Corp (NRAC)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Noble Rock Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jupiter Acquisition Corp (JAQC)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Jupiter Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: G Squared Ascend II Inc (GSQB)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc by 166.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMC)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $98.96 and $113.31, with an estimated average price of $106.55.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Aldel Financial Inc (ADF)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Aldel Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (BLTS)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.81.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.
