Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Franklin FTSE China ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Franklin FTSE China ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 347 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 119,080 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 610,798 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 467,850 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,203,701 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 767,940 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 131,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 72,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14026.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 152,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 101,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 209.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.