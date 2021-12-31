McGinn Investment Management, Inc. Buys PG&E Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Baxter International Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Carnival Corp

New Purchases: NVDA, BAX,

NVDA, BAX, Added Positions: PCG, BA, AAPL, DB,

PCG, BA, AAPL, DB, Reduced Positions: T, BAYRY, CCL, JNJ,

T, BAYRY, CCL, JNJ, Sold Out: IWF, MO, IWP, IWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PG&E Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Baxter International Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Carnival Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGinn Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, McGinn Investment Management, Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcginn+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,280 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,143 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,390 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 54,135 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Target Corp (TGT) - 30,403 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 303,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.