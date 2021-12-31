McGinn Investment Management, Inc. Buys PG&E Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Baxter International Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Carnival Corp

- New Purchases: NVDA, BAX,
- Added Positions: PCG, BA, AAPL, DB,
- Reduced Positions: T, BAYRY, CCL, JNJ,
- Sold Out: IWF, MO, IWP, IWS,
For the details of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcginn+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,280 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,143 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,390 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 54,135 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 30,403 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 303,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
McGinn Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.
