Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys Coinbase Global Inc, S&P Global Inc, 3M Co, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, The Travelers Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: COIN, MMM, MRK, CVX, NSC, CAT, APD, BMY, RDS.A, DVN, CARR, SDY,

COIN, MMM, MRK, CVX, NSC, CAT, APD, BMY, RDS.A, DVN, CARR, SDY, Added Positions: FMB, SPGI, WST, PEP, JPM, JNJ, FUMB, RTX, XOM, LMBS, DBEU, PH, MCD, HYLS, VO, EFG, HSCZ, DBEF, SMMV, UPS, VFC, ITW, SCZ, AIA, CMCSA, CB, VFH, AMT, RDS.B, BDX, IUSV, IEV, TXN, ECL, FLOT, FHLC, FCOM, LIN, SLB, PFE, SHY,

FMB, SPGI, WST, PEP, JPM, JNJ, FUMB, RTX, XOM, LMBS, DBEU, PH, MCD, HYLS, VO, EFG, HSCZ, DBEF, SMMV, UPS, VFC, ITW, SCZ, AIA, CMCSA, CB, VFH, AMT, RDS.B, BDX, IUSV, IEV, TXN, ECL, FLOT, FHLC, FCOM, LIN, SLB, PFE, SHY, Reduced Positions: FIXD, VRSK, AAPL, SRLN, IVV, FMHI, QQQ, VZ, HD, PG, TMO, GOOGL, MINT, SCHW, IVW, UNH, ADBE, FPE, IJT, IDV, FVD, V, SHW, MS, SBUX, CSCO, MSFT, ICE, CVS, MO, IEFA, IQV, FB, PSX, DEO, MA, BA,

FIXD, VRSK, AAPL, SRLN, IVV, FMHI, QQQ, VZ, HD, PG, TMO, GOOGL, MINT, SCHW, IVW, UNH, ADBE, FPE, IJT, IDV, FVD, V, SHW, MS, SBUX, CSCO, MSFT, ICE, CVS, MO, IEFA, IQV, FB, PSX, DEO, MA, BA, Sold Out: TRV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, S&P Global Inc, 3M Co, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Merck Inc, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, The Travelers Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 127 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 161,896 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,168 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 148,809 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 336,995 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,814 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 119.71%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $405.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $400.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 96.93%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 101.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.