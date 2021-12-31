Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys Coinbase Global Inc, S&P Global Inc, 3M Co, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, The Travelers Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: COIN, MMM, MRK, CVX, NSC, CAT, APD, BMY, RDS.A, DVN, CARR, SDY,
- Added Positions: FMB, SPGI, WST, PEP, JPM, JNJ, FUMB, RTX, XOM, LMBS, DBEU, PH, MCD, HYLS, VO, EFG, HSCZ, DBEF, SMMV, UPS, VFC, ITW, SCZ, AIA, CMCSA, CB, VFH, AMT, RDS.B, BDX, IUSV, IEV, TXN, ECL, FLOT, FHLC, FCOM, LIN, SLB, PFE, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, VRSK, AAPL, SRLN, IVV, FMHI, QQQ, VZ, HD, PG, TMO, GOOGL, MINT, SCHW, IVW, UNH, ADBE, FPE, IJT, IDV, FVD, V, SHW, MS, SBUX, CSCO, MSFT, ICE, CVS, MO, IEFA, IQV, FB, PSX, DEO, MA, BA,
- Sold Out: TRV,
For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Private Wealth Management
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 161,896 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,168 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 148,809 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 336,995 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,814 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 119.71%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $405.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $400.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 96.93%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 101.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Private Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Atlas Private Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Private Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Private Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Private Wealth Management keeps buying