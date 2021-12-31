Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp Buys ReNew Energy Global PLC, Aris Water Solutions Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Sells Enviva Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

- New Purchases: ARIS, TTE, FLNC, BXSL, WY, ETR,
- Added Positions: RNW, HESM, DTM, D, ENB, ETRN, NEE, CWEN, SRE, EVRG, XEL, BEP, AY, BIP, RUN, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: TRGP, NEP, LNG, AGR, AQNU, AESC, PCGU, KMI, PSX, AEPPZ, MPLX, WMB, PAGP, BEPC, TSLX, ES, BAM,
- Sold Out: EVA, NEEPQ, CVA, NEEPP, NEEPP, ACHR, ORCC, AVA, POR, ENIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,707,266 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 10,611,422 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 7,471,097 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 8,034,396 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 24,116,657 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 116,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC by 709.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,918,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 374.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 491,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 71.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,608,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 187,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.01 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.Sold Out: Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Archer Aviation Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.59.
