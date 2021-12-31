Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp Buys ReNew Energy Global PLC, Aris Water Solutions Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Sells Enviva Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

New Purchases: ARIS, TTE, FLNC, BXSL, WY, ETR,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ReNew Energy Global PLC, Aris Water Solutions Inc, Hess Midstream LP, TotalEnergies SE, Equitrans Midstream Corp, sells Enviva Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Avangrid Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q4, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 96 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,707,266 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 10,611,422 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 7,471,097 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 8,034,396 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 24,116,657 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 116,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC by 709.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,918,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 374.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 491,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 71.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,608,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 187,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.01 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Archer Aviation Inc. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.59.