Wrapmanager Inc Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Broadcom Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Broadcom Inc, AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wrapmanager Inc owns 307 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRAPMANAGER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wrapmanager+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 546,143 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 375,900 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 158,316 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 104,712 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 219,514 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $26.58, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 75,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89. The stock is now traded at around $182.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1393.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 79,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $268.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 140.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.94 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.