Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VUSB, VWO, SPY, AGG, IEF, KWEB, NEE, FCTR, VCYT, MDY, HCA, CTXS, GRBK, VNQ, IMKTA, KFRC, JD, PEP, GLD, AOA, DHIL, VUG, VIG, OPY, IYF, IXN, SCHN, TDOC, AEP, SO, TRMB, SGRP, RBBN, VYGR, WKHS, ORN, CPRX, WYY,
- Added Positions: SCHX, BND, SCHF, SPYG, MOAT, VRTX, CI, STIP, DDWM, AMZN, IVE, IONS, JPSE, VTIP, STZ, GOOGL, VOD, COP, NUBD, APD, TTWO, EFA, GPN, LMT, IWM, SKM, ENIA, LQD, MBUU, DISCK, UBER, WFC, CGW, ABT, NUMV, CS, NUMG, BNDX, XLK, MDYG, PANL, ABBV, SAM, CVX, KO, XOM, GILD, HRL, JPM, LVS, NKE, CRM, ZBH, HBI, PINS, AXP, BDX, VGT, VGSH, VGIT, RNG, SPYV, CNC, SPSB, PYPL, C, FLRN, VMW, MINT, ANTM, AXGN, DS, REGN, HYLB,
- Reduced Positions: HYEM, TSLA, VOO, INTC, QQQ, DIS, TIGO, MDYV, SLYG, RSP, ABEV, IVV, BMY, TEF, RTX, PPC, RYT, WPP, BRK.B, SPVU, DD, CVS, SRVR, TD, ISTB, MRK, MSFT, EBAY, CTVA, BLKB, SPHB, INGR, JBL, FE, AAPL, K, NVDA, AZN, TXG, EFAD, EMDV, FB, IVW, SAP, BUD, VEA, XSOE, MDT, AEG, VIAC, DVA, GE, IBM, JNJ, VZ, PFE, SRGA, T, TSM, TMO, UNH, NVO, MNDO, EEM, MAC, LGL, JLL, WELL, GOOG, LLY, UFPT, AIRC,
- Sold Out: ARCT, ROKU, VTI, RVLV, WBA, DIA, COIN, CMP, EMQQ, CCL, WBK, BABA, VXRT, STLD, SCHZ, TGT, V, MLPA, GS, CMCSA, WCC, NIO, MP, SPLV, NET, DBX, BSX, YUMC, AMT, F, LRCX, PHG, ADBE, ORAN, SBUX, SNY, SCHO, RPV, RCKY, FMS, FDUS, HD, TPR, AOM, ULBI, CMCL, CLNE, DVD, CRNT, FF, GNE, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,368,107 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10%
- Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,338,096 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 270,045 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 427,254 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.52%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 310,129 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 360,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 427,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 371.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 140,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 844.93%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 251.57%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 72,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 115.75%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $224.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $40.61.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.
