Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,368,107 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10% Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,338,096 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 270,045 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 427,254 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.52% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 310,129 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 360,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 427,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 371.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 140,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 844.93%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 251.57%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 72,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 115.75%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $224.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.