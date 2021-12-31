HFR Wealth Management, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, AbbVie Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: ABBV, ITW, PFE, PEP, SR,
- Added Positions: ADBE, FTV, JNJ, SCHW, HSIC, PG, MKC, PKG, ROL, BRK.B, GOLD, TJX, AMGN, WEC, SPY, MTN, V, LII, NEE, DOV, BDX, AMZN, DHR, RPM, CTAS, ADP, WM, APD, CLX, TSCO, UNP, APH,
- Reduced Positions: CVX, MSFT, MMM, ABT,
For the details of HFR Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hfr+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HFR Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,148 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 25,568 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 26,381 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 54,903 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 39,274 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
HFR Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
HFR Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
HFR Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spire Inc (SR)
HFR Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.64 and $65.98, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
HFR Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
HFR Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $507.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
HFR Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.16%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.
