Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Pinterest Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Pinterest Inc, DocuSign Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,311 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,453 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 399,018 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 147,219 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,927 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 44,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 68,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 5506.01%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $169.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 64,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1816.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 100,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 401.87%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 822.07%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.