First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Encore Wire Corp

- New Purchases: PXD, ONON, AMAT, SBSI, COP, LMT,
- Added Positions: AEO, ETD, PFE, NYCB, MSFT, PYPL, FDX, VZ, WSM, NVDA, CSCO, FCX, WFC, TSM, UBER, UPS, MDT, STKL, CMA, WHR, GS, AMZN, FB, TBK, ABT, MPW, CNK, GMRE,
- Reduced Positions: WIRE, TPL, T, CMC, IBM, IP, EXP, GLD, AAPL, MTDR, ENLC, BMY, LUV, CFR, OKE, BLDR, TMHC, KHC, URI, BA, QCOM, GM, JNJ, SLB, BAC, SCHW, LAZ, ABNB, XOM, DOW, CLF, GEO, WMT, ON, XEL, XRX, LOW, PG, BRK.B, BX, DUK, CVS, MRK, ET, NXPI, PEAK, SAVE, C, MRNA, CAL, AEE,
- Sold Out: GDRX, DB, JWN, UPLD, RHP, VTR, DKNG, CCS, ADT, SLVM,
For the details of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+dallas+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Dallas Securities Inc.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 12,397 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 89,982 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 135,424 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 77,519 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 31,185 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: On Holding AG (ONON)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $392.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 380.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 48,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.49 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 79,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 253.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Dallas Securities Inc.. Also check out:
1. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Dallas Securities Inc. keeps buying