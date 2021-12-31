First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Encore Wire Corp

New Purchases: PXD, ONON, AMAT, SBSI, COP, LMT,

AEO, ETD, PFE, NYCB, MSFT, PYPL, FDX, VZ, WSM, NVDA, CSCO, FCX, WFC, TSM, UBER, UPS, MDT, STKL, CMA, WHR, GS, AMZN, FB, TBK, ABT, MPW, CNK, GMRE, Reduced Positions: WIRE, TPL, T, CMC, IBM, IP, EXP, GLD, AAPL, MTDR, ENLC, BMY, LUV, CFR, OKE, BLDR, TMHC, KHC, URI, BA, QCOM, GM, JNJ, SLB, BAC, SCHW, LAZ, ABNB, XOM, DOW, CLF, GEO, WMT, ON, XEL, XRX, LOW, PG, BRK.B, BX, DUK, CVS, MRK, ET, NXPI, PEAK, SAVE, C, MRNA, CAL, AEE,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Encore Wire Corp, Nordstrom Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Dallas Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q4, First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 12,397 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% General Motors Co (GM) - 89,982 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 135,424 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 77,519 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 31,185 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $392.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 380.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 48,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.49 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 79,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 253.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.