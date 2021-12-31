Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company NorthRock Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Adobe Inc, sells MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 337 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NorthRock Partners, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 549,123 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,886,049 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,291,408 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,478 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  5. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 949,176 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 431.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 259.51%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $507.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 54.92%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $7.52.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Sold Out: Qumu Corp (QUMU)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qumu Corp. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.18.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: Smith Micro Software Inc (SMSI)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.



