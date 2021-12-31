NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc

New Purchases: SPDW, DFAC, FDX, MNDT, VMBS, EZU, NTGR, MCHP, MTD, MRVL, EL, DGRO, KLAC, PANW, GSK, INFO, ISRG, ROP, ZBRA, TECH, LIN, CTAS, KEYS, SPYX, XSOE, ROST, CB, SHW, SNPS, TJX, XLV, VTV, USMV, TLTD, VLO, SPEM, LULU, ULTA, SCHO, QQQJ, LAC, IAU, FTNT, FLOT, DOW, CSX, FITB, EQIX, COP, CL, CME, SCHW, FIS, COF, PRU, BSX, BBY, BK, AVY, ANSS, APD, A, PLD, PAYX, PH, MU, FISV, GIS, HPQ, SPGI, ICE, MGM, KEY, LRCX, SRNE, WRK, PXD, UTF, VRAR, HIMS, EXC, LPTX, WKHS, CLXT, CSLT,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Adobe Inc, sells MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 337 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 549,123 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,886,049 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,291,408 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,478 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 949,176 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 431.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 259.51%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $507.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 54.92%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $7.52.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qumu Corp. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.18.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.