Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, FedEx Corp, McCormick Inc, Sells First Trust Index NextG ETF, Emerson Electric Co, JM Smucker Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, FedEx Corp, McCormick Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, sells First Trust Index NextG ETF, Emerson Electric Co, JM Smucker Co, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lokken Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lokken Investment Group LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 72,109 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 31,753 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,790 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 74,309 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 23,171 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $392.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.46 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.227700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 144.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.38.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.8.