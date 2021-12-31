Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, FedEx Corp, McCormick Inc, Sells First Trust Index NextG ETF, Emerson Electric Co, JM Smucker Co

- New Purchases: FDX, MKC, LMT, MGMT, OZ, TCS, IBM, ABBV, QCOM, ITW, DD, CTSH, TD, GWW, HON, BMY, HRL, KMB, GOOG, EIM,
- Added Positions: CIBR, VTV, JNJ, GLD, VUG, IVV, MUB, PNC, LLY, VB, PG, PBCT, AEO, VZ, NWL, PFE, FL, CVX, LAZY, THO, AWK, MS, NIM, CEFS, RTX, TJX, STKL, ALL, CSCO, BLCN, AUD, AUD, CMCSA, SUSC, APAM, SSSS, WMT, XOM, VFC, GILD, PPG, AMT, BKCC, KO, BGRN, JPM, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: NXTG, BSV, VXF, VTI, T, VEU, TGT, BRK.B, MSFT, VEA, AMZN, VTIP, BX, LQD, FOF, UNH, PII, LOW, STZ, BAC,
- Sold Out: EMR, SJM, BSCM, BSCL, OCSL, HNNA,
For the details of Lokken Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lokken+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lokken Investment Group LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 72,109 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 31,753 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,790 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 74,309 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 23,171 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $392.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT)
Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.46 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.227700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Belpointe PREP LLC (OZ)
Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Container Store Group Inc (TCS)
Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 144.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.38.Sold Out: Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA)
Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lokken Investment Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Lokken Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lokken Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lokken Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lokken Investment Group LLC keeps buying