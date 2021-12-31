Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc

- New Purchases: DDOG, CRWD, DASH,
- Added Positions: TWLO, SNOW, COIN, CVNA,
- Reduced Positions: SE, SHOP, SQ, W, ZM, PTON, TEAM,
- Sold Out: COUP,
For the details of Steadview Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steadview+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steadview Capital Management LLC
- Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 6,063,870 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 104,832 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 501,495 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 387,907 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 263,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 181,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Steadview Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.
