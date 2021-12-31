Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc

Investment company Steadview Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steadview Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Steadview Capital Management LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Steadview Capital Management LLC
  1. Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 6,063,870 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 104,832 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 501,495 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 387,907 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 263,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 181,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Steadview Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.



