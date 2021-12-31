Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc

New Purchases: DDOG, CRWD, DASH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steadview Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Steadview Capital Management LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 6,063,870 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 6,063,870 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 104,832 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Sea Ltd (SE) - 501,495 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 387,907 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%

Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 263,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadview Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 181,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadview Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.