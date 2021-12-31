Harfst & Associates, Inc. Buys Cummins Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ResMed Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Hormel Foods Corp

New Purchases: UPS, ITW, DIS, FBHS, VIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ResMed Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harfst & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Harfst & Associates, Inc. owns 121 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 1,143,648 shares, 29.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,772 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 1,188,708 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 89,590 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 67,823 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $237.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $254.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $169.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The sale prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05.