Summit Financial, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Snap Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Snap Inc, Roku Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Financial, LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,744,093 shares, 32.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,799,641 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 189,388 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 107,132 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 290,657 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 402.59%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 157.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 193,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 108.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cadiz Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.36.