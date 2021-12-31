Summit Financial, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Snap Inc

- New Purchases: EEM, HOG, WOLF, VXUS, SPYV, USHY, FIW, ABBV, WM, SKYY, SHM, BABA, GM, FTNT, DAL, APD, PXD, NUE, NOC, MCHP, LRCX, HIG, FE, LLY, EMN, CR, ET,
- Added Positions: VEU, MSFT, QQQ, AAPL, SPY, FPE, VOO, VYM, VB, AMZN, IVV, VO, HYG, IWD, IWF, MDY, VEA, HD, NVDA, FB, DHR, JPM, UNH, ACN, CSCO, COST, JNJ, DIS, HYLD, BLK, KO, HON, ROK, GOOG, PYPL, DM, VV, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMAT, F, GS, INTC, LMT, LOW, MMC, MDT, ORLY, LIN, PG, TXN, UNP, UPS, V, IJS, PRF, VBR, VOE, AMT, AMP, DEO, EL, NEE, HXL, ICE, MCD, NVS, PH, RSG, CRM, SHW, TJX, TMO, VFC, GLD, SLQD, SPYG, VWO, XLC, XLE, XLV, AMD, AEP, AMGN, ADI, ADP, BAC, BRK.B, BA, BSX, CVS, FIS, C, COP, EOG, XOM, MDLZ, SPGI, MS, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PFE, TGT, WFC, DFS, DG, PSX, BIV, FEX, GNR, IJH, IUSB, IWP, IWS, MMM, ASML, MO, BP, BK, BDX, BMY, CAT, CVX, CHD, DUK, TT, INTU, ISRG, MCO, PEP, QCOM, SBUX, VZ, WMT, WHR, GIM, MA, BX, PM, AVGO, VRSK, NOW, ZTS, SQ, BNDX, DLS, EMLC, FDN, GBTC, HYLB, IUSV, IVE, IWM, IWN, IWO, SCZ, TIP, VBK, VOT, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, IEMG, CMG, VCSH, BND, FNDF, UBER, SCHG, IXUS, IEFA, BSV, VCIT, T, SCHM, SCHX, XLF, XLI, EMB, TRGP, XLNX, JBLU, IBM, EVRI,
- Sold Out: SNAP, ROKU, MINT, CDZI,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,744,093 shares, 32.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,799,641 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 189,388 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 107,132 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 290,657 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 402.59%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 157.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 193,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 108.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Cadiz Inc (CDZI)
Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cadiz Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.36.
