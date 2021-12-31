Vista Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Starbucks Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: MTUM, TSLA, KXI, HD, UNH, AGG, IXJ, RXI, IXP, IXN, VT, AMT, VWO, PEP, J, IXG, IRT, CL, AVEM,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Vista Capital Partners, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,211,539 shares, 37.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 964,808 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 994,153 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 272,457 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 303,478 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 129.80%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 69,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 83.93%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2778.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2784.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.